Be You & Change the World [Podcast]

Be You & Change The World with Dr. Dain Heer

Be you and change the world! Sounds too easy to be true, yet when you look at your life how often are you being you and how often are you looking outside you to see how to be in the world?

Dain Heer joins Simone Milasas to talk about showing up as you in the world and how that can expand your life and everyone else’s around you and the very first International Being You Day May 22nd.

In this episode you get to explore:

The very first International Being You Day!

Calling all of the seekers of the world, those that feel the square pegs in the round hole.

What if you were the valuable product in your life?

Receiving judgment with ease.

Links Mentioned In This Episode

