Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / Be You & Change the World [Podcast]

Be You & Change the World [Podcast]

What if you were the valuable product in your life?

by Leave a Comment

 

By Danielle

.

.

Be You & Change The World with Dr. Dain Heer

Be you and change the world! Sounds too easy to be true, yet when you look at your life how often are you being you and how often are you looking outside you to see how to be in the world?

Dain Heer joins Simone Milasas to talk about showing up as you in the world and how that can expand your life and everyone else’s around you and the very first International Being You Day May 22nd.

In this episode you get to explore:

  • The very first International Being You Day!
  • Calling all of the seekers of the world, those that feel the square pegs in the round hole.
  • What if you were the valuable product in your life?
  • Receiving judgment with ease.

 

Links Mentioned In This Episode

 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on Simonemilasas.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About The Art and Industry of Business and Living Podcast

Welcome to a totally different podcast – The Art & Industry of Business & Living! Where we speak to people about creating a greater future in business, money and financial choices that not only benefit people, but also the planet. Your life is your business.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x