Becoming Gentle With Our Incredible Hulk Syndrome: Working With Strong Emotions

Sometimes people mistake the term enlightenment to mean some robot-like state where you are unable to feel emotions. The great meditation masters I have experienced are anything but robots. They feel emotions a great deal, but they do not get fixated on them. They can feel great love or loss, but will not get hooked by the emotion to the point where it consumes them.

Most of us have barely looked at our emotional state in-depth, and we get hooked very easily when something like anger comes up. Take the Incredible Hulk, for example. Comic book character Bruce Banner was a mild-mannered scientist, but when he got angry enough, he would turn into a giant, raging, green monster. Bruce would be going about his day and then stub his toe, which was his personal final straw that day, and suddenly he would grow huge, rip his clothes off, and tear down his kitchen.

That’s a level of giving in to emotion that causes a great deal of harm. However, if Bruce had learned to stop for a moment, feel the mild pain caused by hurting his toe but not get sucked into an angry cycle, thinking about all his troubles, then he probably wouldn’t have had to keep losing the deposits on his apartments.

Kleshas

There’s a Tibetan word for Incredible Hulk syndrome, which is klesha. Klesha can best be translated as “afflictive emotion.” It is the sense that when a strong emotion gets its hooks in you, your mind spins out of control. Traditionally there are five main ways that kleshas are said to manifest. They are a stuck sense of:

1. Passion or attachment

2. Aggression

3. Ignorance or prejudice

4. Pride

5. Jealousy

We have all had experiences of those five emotions, and we know how painful it can be when they get their hooks into us. It can be paralyzing if we can’t think of anything else but them.

Sometimes we might experience all five of these stuck emotions simultaneously. When you receive a text message telling you that your date for the night doesn’t have time to get together you might experience a whole whirlwind of emotions. You might think, “I wanted to try this out but I’m feeling rejected, so fuck him. He’s stupid, I’m awesome. But I just don’t want him to ever date anyone but me.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Let’s analyze that display of Incredible Hulk syndrome, or klesha. Up until that moment you were stuck in lusting after this guy. Then you got a text message, and your mind revved up. Instead of catching yourself at that moment before the madness began, you gave in to the worst-case scenario: “It’s because of me.” You felt rejected, and that led you into anger: “Fuck him.” Then in order to ease that pain, you jumped over to another form of klesha, namely prejudice: “He’s stupid.” You had to protect your vanity, so you made a leap over to pride: “I’m awesome.” You rounded out the whole thing with jealousy, as if you were trying to collect the complete klesha set: “But I just don’t want him to ever date anyone but me.” By that point, you’re giant and green and kicking over trees.

If you had caught yourself before entering that vicious spiral, you would have been able to respond in a kinder way to that individual, thus salvaging the potential for future interactions or dates. It’s not impossible to do. The basic training in catching yourself before getting hooked by afflictive emotions is — surprise, surprise — meditation practice.

When we’re on the meditation cushion and a strong emotion rears its head, the first thing to do is remember what we’re doing: we’re learning to be present with our emotional display, and not get stuck by it. If you’re thinking about how angry you are that your boss has been keeping you late at work day after day, then try coming back to the breath. See if that works. Notice if that emotion comes up again and if so, if it’s stronger. Try to drop the storyline around why she keeps you late, and just feel the underlying emotion.

Because we’re so used to being led around by our emotions, it may become harder and harder to come back to our present experience. In that case, take one minute to use the practice of contemplation to look at the situation. Think to yourself, “Why am I mad about my boss keeping me late? She’s not even here! I’m not even at work! That’s not what I want to focus on right now.” Then try returning your attention to the breath.

Maybe that doesn’t work for you. If that’s the case, then pause your meditation practice and try looking for the physical location of your anger. It’s important not to get swept up in analysis of every ache in your body. Just set a certain amount of time, five minutes maybe, and at the end of those five minutes return to shamatha practice.

During those five minutes, though, try to identify where in your body your anger resides. Is it in your arm muscles? The pit of your stomach? Your head? Is it solid or fluid? Does it have a color? A shape? This form of analysis might help you realize that the emotion is not as stuck and solid as it initially felt.

If none of the above helps you, then it may not be the best time to meditate. Instead, do something that will relax your body and, as a result, your mind. You can take a hot shower, go for a walk, or drink a warm cup of tea. Then once you feel more grounded, try going back to the cushion to meditate.

Through meditation practice, we are working with the energy of the emotion as a transformative experience. We are getting to know our emotions. We should not immediately hop off the cushion anytime we feel like our meditation practice is getting too intense, and go and act on our emotion. At the same time, we don’t need to outright reject our emotions and consider them some negative aspect of our mind. Resting gently with our emotional state is the middle way between those two extremes. Continuing to stay with the energy of our emotions is how we learn to see them as reflections of our mind.

Lodro Rinzler the award-winning author of six books including The Buddha Walks into a Bar and Love Hurts: Buddhist Advice for the Heartbroken and the cofounder of MNDFL Meditation. He has taught meditation for eighteen years in the Buddhist tradition and travels frequently for his books, having spoken across the world at conferences, universities, and businesses as diverse as Google, Harvard University and the White House. Named one of 50 Innovators Shaping the Future of Wellness by SONIMA, Rinzler’s work has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, FOX, CBS, and NBC. He lives in New York with his wife Adreanna and a menagerie of small animals. lodrorinzler.com

This piece was lightly adapted from the book The Buddha Walks into a Bar (Shambhala Publications, 2012) by Lodro Rinzler

—

Previously published on Medium.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto.com