Being Kind To You With Francesca Fiorentini [Podcast]

If you were being kind to you today, what would you choose?

Today, Francesca Fiorentini, the worldwide coordinator of Access Consciousness, joins Simone to talk about kindness.

Listen to learn how kindness is an awareness that starts with you and why it’s not a weakness, but actually a strength.

On today’s podcast:

What is kindness?

Kindness is awareness

The difference between kindness and being nice

What if kindness started with you?

Kindness with money

Being kind to you

Links:

Get the bonus: Being Kind to YOU with Francesca Fiorentini

Learn how to start being kind with yourself and others.

Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!

