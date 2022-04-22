Being Vulnerable Won’t Kill You [Podcast]

By Danielle
Let’s expose vulnerability for what it truly is. What if it’s not what we were taught (a weakness and to never show it)? And if you were to reveal what you have been hiding about you from everyone (maybe even including you) would it really be the end of the world?
This episode Simone Milasas and Fer Gonzalez talk about taking off the masks we hide behind and have a vulnerable conversation about showing up in your life, for you and for everyone else….
In this episode you get to explore:
- Vulnerability is not what we were taught.
- What truly being vulnerable creates.
- Showing up as you!
- When it’s just for you, just for fun.
Links mentioned in this episode:
- What’s Love Got To Do With It? Telecall
- Relationships Done Different Online
- Relationship, Are You Sure You Want One?
- Blooper Audio From Relationship, Are You Sure You Want One?
