Being You, Changing the World

Do you find it difficult to be yourself? Today we are joined Access Consciousness facilitator Dr. Dain Heer who shares amazing tools you can use in your journey of self-discovery.

On today’s podcast:

Getting your mojo back after the holidays

The benefits of walking through the storm

What to ask yourself when you want something differenthe energy of being you

Asking yourself “What is true for you?”

Starting to function from a reality of possibilities and joy

Learn how to walk through the storm and be more peaceful, why it’s crucial to be willing to acknowledge who you really are, and what questions to ask in order to open the door to possibilities and everlasting joy.

Previously published on simonemilasas.com.

