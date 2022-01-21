Get Daily Email
Can You Do It? Can You Choose It? Yes You Can! [Podcast]

Can You Do It? Can You Choose It? Yes You Can! [Podcast]

What’s on your wish list?

By Danielle

About this episode:

In this episode, Simone is joined by Heather Nichols!

What’s on your wish list? What do you find you are always saying you are doing to do? To create? To Learn? Have you chosen it?
What if now was the time to be honest with yourself and look at what you have decided you cannot do? What if you can?
What if everything is possible?

“Heather Nichols and myself could have spoken forever about choices and possibilities.”

More about Heather:
https://heathernichols.com/

This post was previously published on Simonemilasas.com.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About The Art and Industry of Business and Living Podcast

Welcome to a totally different podcast – The Art & Industry of Business & Living! Where we speak to people about creating a greater future in business, money and financial choices that not only benefit people, but also the planet. Your life is your business.

