Dragons Live Forever … but Not So Little Boys.

“Puff, the Magic Dragon” (or just “Puff”) is a song written by Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary from a poem by Leonard Lipton. It was made popular by Yarrow’s group in a 1962 recording released in January 1963.

Origin of the song:

In 1959, Lipton came across a poem written in 1936 by my famous namesake Frederic Ogden Nash titled: ‘The tale of The Custard Dragon’ (in case you’ve forgotten, I’m Fred Ogden (writer nom-de-plume: Fred-Almost-Famous).

Frederic’s poem led Lipton to type out the words of his own poem in which he renamed the dragon ‘Puff’, and, after leaving on the typewriter, it was ‘found’ by Peter Yarrow who worked on the words of the poem, making them into his song: ‘Puff The Magic Dragon’.

After the song’s release Yarrow searched for Lipton to give him credit for the song

* * * * * NEWSFLASH * * * * *

I began drafting my story about Puff The Magic Dragon on October 10, 2022, and now on October 16th, I am ready to submit it for publication.

However, yesterday I came across a news report that revealed something that I was totally unaware of. It ‘hit me’ as a powerful coincidence.

It didn’t make me change a single word of my story, but hey, it was a shock! Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free When you read it yourself (in the special end postscript) you will, I’m sure, agree with me … ‘It is a Powerful Coincidence indeed!’

The Lyrics of the song, ‘Puff The Magic Dragon’:

v1: Puff the magic dragon lived by the sea

And frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee

Little Jackie Paper loved that rascal Puff

And brought him strings and sealing wax and other fancy stuff

Chorus:

Oh, Puff the magic dragon lived by the sea

And frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee

Puff the magic dragon lived by the sea

And frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee

v2: Together they would travel on a boat with billowed sail

Jackie kept a lookout perched on Puff’s gigantic tail

Noble kings and princes would bow whene’er they came

Pirate ships would lower their flags when Puff roared out his name

Chorus:

Oh, Puff the magic dragon lived by the sea

And frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee

Puff the magic dragon lived by the sea

And frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee

v3: A dragon lives forever, but not so little boys

Painted wings and giant’s rings make way for other toys

One gray night it happened, Jackie Paper came no more

And Puff, that mighty dragon, he ceased his fearless roar

v4: His head was bent in sorrow, green scales fell like rain

Puff no longer went to play along the cherry lane

Without his lifelong friend, Puff could not be brave

So, Puff, that mighty dragon, sadly slipped into his cave

Chorus:

Oh, Puff the magic dragon lived by the sea

And frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee

Puff the magic dragon lived by the sea

And frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee

Did you notice?

I have emboldened some of the words in verse 1.

These words are:

‘Paper’ … ‘By the Sea’ … ‘Mist’ … ‘Honah Lee’ … ‘Dragon’ … and ‘Puff’.

Why? … because of speculation about drug references:

(Historical info below):

After the song’s initial success, speculation arose as early as 1964 in a Newsweek article that suggested the song contained veiled references to smoking marijuana (Cannabis):

The word “Paper” in the name of Puff’s friend Jackie Paper was said to be a reference to rolling cigarette papers around the cannabis to make ‘a joint’.

The words “by the Sea” were interpreted as “by the C” (as in Cannabis).

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The word “mist” was said to stand for “smoke” as in smoking a joint.

The land of “Honah Lee” stood for Hashish, (another Cannabis reference).

“Dragon” was interpreted as “draggin’” (i.e., inhaling the smoke).

And the name “Puff” was alleged to be a reference to taking a “puff” on a joint.

Many years later, in 1984, a letter sent to the The New York Times and printed there, claimed that all the above was common knowledge.

The authors’ rejection:

The authors of the song have repeatedly rejected this interpretation and have strongly and consistently denied that they intended any references to drug use.

Both Lipton and Yarrow have stated:

“Puff, the Magic Dragon’ is not about drugs.”

Peter Yarrow has frequently explained that the song is about the hardships of growing older and has no relationship to drug-taking … saying:

“The song has never had any meaning other than the obvious one”

He said that the song was about “the loss of innocence in children.” and he dismissed the drugs suggestion as being “sloppy research”.

A Theatrical rejection of the drug ‘theory’:

In 1973, Peter Yarrow’s bandmate, Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary, also upheld the song’s innocence, but in a novel way.

He recorded a version of the song at The Sydney Opera House in March 1973 where he set up a fictitious trial scene.

The Sydney Opera House, Australia * Photo by Jasper Wilde on Unsplash

In the theatrical presentation:

The prosecutor of the trial claimed the song was about marijuana.

of the trial claimed the song was about marijuana. Puff and Jackie protested.

protested. The judge finally left the case to the “jury” (the Opera House audience):

He said that if they would sing along, he would interpret this as ‘not guilty’ and the song would be acquitted.

finally left the case to the “jury” (the Opera House audience): He said that if they would sing along, he would interpret this as ‘not guilty’ and the song would be acquitted. The Opera House audience joined in with Paul Stookey and sang along.

joined in with Paul Stookey and sang along. At the end of the singing the judge declared: “CASE DISMISSED”.

My ‘take’ from the song:

My ‘take’ from this song is not drug-related, but is summarized in the title I chose for this article:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

‘Dragons live forever … but not so little boys’ (from verse 3)

Verse three begins with:

“A dragon lives forever, but not so little boys

Painted wings and giant’s rings make way for other toys”

‘Dragons live forever, but not so little boys’ … but is it true?

One hears a lot about ‘Men’s Sheds’ nowadays, and ‘The Man Cave’ is the ultimate in an adult male’s modern existence. I’m sure you know of someone who has his own ‘Man Cave’ (a glorified big-boy’s study room or shed) or perhaps he attends a local ‘Men’s Shed’ … where all the ‘boys’ go!

So, is it true that little boys don’t stay little boys? I suspect it is, and not just because the evidence of Men’s Sheds and Man Caves suggests otherwise for some men.

Its my belief that men (all men) never grow up … they wander through life with a (sometimes) secret desire to accumulate ‘Big Boys’ Toys’, and those who achieve them just can’t resist showing them off.

And the ladies don’t seem to understand!

* * * * * Postscript * * * * *

As I mentioned in the earlier NEWS FLASH, I came across a news report last year (15th October 2022) that hit me as a powerful coincidence.

The news report said:

Leonard Lipton … the man who was the initial stimulus for the creation of the song ‘Puff The Magic Dragon’, died on 5th October 2022 ... just five days after I’d penned the first draft of my story in total ignorance of his passing.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com