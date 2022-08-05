Great Relationships – Together, Apart… It’s Just a Choice [Podcast]

By Danielle
.
.
When you look at what a great relationship might be for you, this might be the type of relationship or marriage you wouldn’t consider… the long-distance type.
Kalpana Raghuramen shares some amazing insights with Simone Milasas into how throughout her 12-year marriage she and her husband have created global careers and neither their personal or professional lives suffered or were sacrificed. It’s a glimpse into relationships done different.
In this episode you will get to explore:
- How they created their relationships while living in different countries and travelling with their careers.
- The unconventional reason they chose to get married.
- Very pragmatic tools to communicate to ask for what you would like.
- How a pandemic put even more distance between them.
Links mentioned in this episode:
- Kalpana Raghuraman website.
- Kalpana Raghuraman Facebook.
- Kalpana Raghuraman Instagram.
- Mutant Messages Downunder
—
This post was previously published on Simonemilasas.com.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock