Great Relationships – Together, Apart… It’s Just a Choice [Podcast]

When you look at what a great relationship might be for you, this might be the type of relationship or marriage you wouldn’t consider… the long-distance type.

Kalpana Raghuramen shares some amazing insights with Simone Milasas into how throughout her 12-year marriage she and her husband have created global careers and neither their personal or professional lives suffered or were sacrificed. It’s a glimpse into relationships done different.





In this episode you will get to explore:

How they created their relationships while living in different countries and travelling with their careers.

The unconventional reason they chose to get married.

Very pragmatic tools to communicate to ask for what you would like.

How a pandemic put even more distance between them.

Links mentioned in this episode:

