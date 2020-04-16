How I am Building Deeper Relationships During This Time of Crisis

—

How are you building deeper relationships in this time of crisis?

For a while, I haven’t had a deep relationship with myself. It has kept me from creating deeper relationships with everyone around me. I became lost in many things: waiting tables, a lively social life, my relationship. I forgot who I am outside of the things I do. I forgot who I am deep inside. The COVID slowdown has been a chance to regain that connection in order to form deeper relationships with my community.

In my life, I have used a loud and shallow social existence to avoid deeper connections. I began to wake up to this when the quiet of the crisis started creeping in and as in-person socialization began to fade. Phone calls only go so far when you can’t hug, high-five, or admire the styles of people passing by you. Now, all I see is sweatpants and gym shorts— comfier, but not as thought-provoking. A lot like the noisy conversations I was carrying on with those around me, before the quiet of the slowdown. It has turned out the relationships I’d been convinced were strong fires could not last when starved of all the hot air I was blowing into them.

When I began to lose contact with the first level of my social life—acquaintances, coworkers, my bartender— I began to hear a little voice on the inside, deeper than I cared to reach and not quite loud enough to be heard clearly. I had been journaling for some time, but the voice vegan to make itself heard in my writing. Pages became less about what I was doing in a day and more about why I was doing something and how it made me feel. The shift in focus of my daily journaling grew as the crisis shed more of the social order I had once been floating on.

Communication with the second layer of connections began to thin out—closer friends and confidants, my brothers, and even my barista continued reaching out. But our conversations became shorter, less frequent. The static around me grew even quieter. And there was the voice calling up again. I was sinking deeper towards it, despite trying to scramble up to the higher ground. I started to notice the changes my journaling had taken. The voice was struggling to tell me what it felt like down deep. I became scared, because it is scary to feel things; Out of fear I tried to silence the voice with any white noise, I could find.

But in this COVID slowdown world my distractions have become few. My wife was the only social layer I had left; the one last, low frequency I could play overtop the voice inside me. The last tune to carry me away from that deep pit of feeling. Bright as a beacon, I drew to her like a mosquito. For a small amount of time, she did not notice me. But it is a truth that women know when something is draining them: money, will, energy, power—women know when they are being used. My wife made it clear that she would not be a place for me to hide from myself.

“I am listening to myself,” she said, “not changing the station when I hear something uncomfortable. You must know that you will not find yourself in me, and I cannot let you try anymore.”

She left the room, taking the last bit of distracting sound with her.

In that silence, I sank deeper than I thought I could go.

Afraid to be alone, I strained my ears for the only noise left.

My own voice greeted me at the rocky bottom.

It takes time to get familiar with your own internal voice, longer to get comfortable with the emotional needs it shares, and even longer. to learn where it wants to guide you. We can understand the syntax of our voice’s language without comprehending its meaning. We may grasp what our internal voice is saying, without knowing how to get where it is telling us to go. But the more we listen—the more I listened, the more I began to know myself outside of the things that I take up my time with. I began to know what I need from the layers around me. I began to learn the things I truly value, and the things don’t serve me.

The deeper my relationship has become with myself, the better I have been able to show up for others. Some of the relationships that drifted with away when this crisis arrived were never meant to be, but some of those relationships were connections that I truly desired. Only, because I didn’t have a relationship with myself, I was unable to participate in a real way.

Now, I am creating stronger connections with my wife, friends, family, and even my barista. I am showing up for them with every ounce of presence I can muster, across Face Time, texts, and phone calls; waiting for the days we can get together again—even if we’re hanging out in old sweatpants.

To build deeper relationships during this crisis, we have to start with ourselves. I am choosing to start with my relationship with myself. I cannot build deeper connections with those around me if I cannot hear my own voice.

This is a hard thing to accomplish during any normal non-crisis life, because we spend so much time hustling and working and drinking and shouting and dancing and shopping and doing all the other things that make life enjoyable, but distract us from the substance of who we are inside. It is a privilege to be able to use this time to seek myself out. I acknowledge this. However, it would be even more privileged to miss the opportunities that are provided to me. I would be no closer to creating deeper relationships with myself or with anyone else. So, I start by accepting the voice that is calling out deep inside.

