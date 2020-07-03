Get Daily Email
Home / Advice & Confessions / How Not To Sound Like a Dick

How Not To Sound Like a Dick

My guests today are Access Consciousness facilitators Andrew Gardella and Christopher Hughes.

By Danielle

My guests today are Access Consciousness facilitators Andrew Gardella and Christopher Hughes. Together we dig into what it means to be a dick and how to release yourself from the burden of being one.

On today’s podcast:

  • Allow people to choose when they choose
  • You should empower your people
  • Don’t project your expectations on other people
  • Questions to ask yourself when you are being a dick
  • Ask for information
  • Allow yourself to be vulnerable

Links:

Learn how to stop being a dick and how to allow yourself the freedom of vulnerability.

About The Art and Industry of Business and Living Podcast

Welcome to a totally different podcast – The Art & Industry of Business & Living! Where we speak to people about creating a greater future in business, money and financial choices that not only benefit people, but also the planet. Your life is your business.

