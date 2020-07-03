How Not To Sound Like a Dick

By
My guests today are Access Consciousness facilitators Andrew Gardella and Christopher Hughes. Together we dig into what it means to be a dick and how to release yourself from the burden of being one.
On today’s podcast:
- Allow people to choose when they choose
- You should empower your people
- Don’t project your expectations on other people
- Questions to ask yourself when you are being a dick
- Ask for information
- Allow yourself to be vulnerable
Learn how to stop being a dick and how to allow yourself the freedom of vulnerability.
