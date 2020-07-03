How Not To Sound Like a Dick

By

My guests today are Access Consciousness facilitators Andrew Gardella and Christopher Hughes. Together we dig into what it means to be a dick and how to release yourself from the burden of being one.

On today’s podcast:

Allow people to choose when they choose

You should empower your people

Don’t project your expectations on other people

Questions to ask yourself when you are being a dick

Ask for information

Allow yourself to be vulnerable

Links:

Learn how to stop being a dick and how to allow yourself the freedom of vulnerability.

Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!

—

Previously published on simonemilasas

*******************************

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

*************************

Photo credit: shutterstock