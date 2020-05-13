How to Draw on the Power of Perseverance During COVID-19

—

People’s ability to keep up their spirits is being put to the test during the COVID-19 pandemic. Health concerns, job concerns, and disruptions to day-to-day routines have combined to create a challenging situation for Americans and for people throughout the world.

But for anyone wondering whether they can persevere through these difficult times, it’s important to keep something in mind – others are likely counting on you, says Troy Nix (www.troynix.com), a motivational speaker, businessman and author of Eternal Impact: Inspire Greatness in Yourself and Others.

“Anytime you are in a tough place in life or in business, when you feel as if you cannot go on, you can summon energy from knowing you must carry the load so others can succeed along with you,” says Nix, founder and CEO of First Resource Inc., an association-management company specializing in manufacturing networks.

“Whether it’s your employees, your co-workers or your family, you do not want to let them down.”

Here’s the positive, Nix says. People have inside themselves the capability to develop the kind of perseverance that will see them through the world’s current health and economic crisis – and through future crises they are certain to encounter. His tips for developing that level of perseverance include:

Have a strong vision of the future. Olympic athletes often picture a perfect routine or a perfect race, playing it over and over in their minds until they can actually perform it. Similarly Nix, who attended West Point, says the only thing that kept him from dropping out of the demanding military academy was to visualize himself tossing his hat in the air on graduation day. “I envisioned that day on every single one of the nearly 1,410 days I was on the academy grounds,”he says. “People can get through our current times the same way. Try to envision what success will mean to you once this crisis is over.”

"People who consistently challenge themselves are more likely to persevere when they fail or when they encounter difficult times because they don't feel that failure is a permanent condition," Nix says. "The more times you put yourself out there in tough situations and fail, the more failure just doesn't matter." Those who get comfortable and avoid risks don't develop that fortitude, he says.

“The one major thing that I’ve learned about perseverance is that we can all become mentally tougher,” Nix says. “In the end, the only thing that makes a person give up and quit are the thoughts that drive their final behavior; it’s all about mental fatigue. The question to ask yourself is this: Do you have the grit to overcome that fatigue?”

