How to Handle Being the Black Sheep of the Family

We’re taught to stay true to our family, however, what do you do if you’ve been labeled the Scapegoat of your family?

How do we deal with a toxic/dysfunctional family dynamic? First off, what is a dysfunctional family? A dysfunctional family doesn’t support you, they aren’t there for you emotionally, they don’t show you love, or they treat you like an outsider.

How should we deal with family when we are being treated poorly? Unfortunately, if we’re spending lots of time with our family, we begin to feel down about ourselves because of the way we’re treated and what we’re being told about ourselves from and by our parents and/or other family. This video will help you to understand how to preserve your wellbeing, to limit your exposure to your family, and how to deal with your emotions, thoughts, and feelings.

When there is a Black Sheep/Scapegoat in the family there is usually also a chosen one. This information will reveal a lot about the family dynamic, the narcissistic parent, and the real disfunction.

Photo: iStock