We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Advice & Confessions / If You Look for It, You Can See a Higher Power Present in Your Life

If You Look for It, You Can See a Higher Power Present in Your Life

You are not alone.

by Leave a Comment

There was a time when I didn’t believe in anything except my willpower to succeed, but all that came tumbling down five years ago and I felt disoriented and disenchanted. Things are different for me now. I am living the best years of my life and I am the most comfortable I have ever been inside my skin. It took a while, but I finally learned there are times when you have to be shaken away from everything you rely on so you can be set free to go to the place you were meant to be. Seeing this for the first time helped me realize there is a Higher Power at work in my life.

Is there any proof?

But there is no proof of this, you say!

Well, there is, but this evidence cannot be uncovered by your five senses. Dr. Wayne Dyer tells the story about a surgeon friend who was an agnostic and was bragging to him about never finding evidence of God.

“I have cut people open by thousands on the operating table over the years and not once have I seen a soul.”

Dyer’s response left his medical friend speechless;

“I’m sure you haven’t seen a thought either, but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist.”

We all possess a sixth sense that can accept the palpable evidence of a spiritual realm. This sixth sense is different from our ability to hear, speak, smell, see and touch, for it can only be felt and acknowledged in a mystical dimension.

This is an experience that becomes clear in my daily interaction with the creative source of the Universe when I sit down to write. Nothing in my life is like this. Whenever I tap into this Higher Fountain of Insight, I am filled with thoughts, knowledge and words that go beyond my experience. It is as though I am swimming in a fast-flowing river of wisdom that fills me with thoughts and ideas to share with the world.

Sometimes, when I go back and reread what I have written, I know the words expressed did not emerge from me. I am often left wondering in amazement;

“Wow! I can’t believe I wrote this!”

Being in the flow

I am not alone in this experience, I have heard similar instances of connecting with this Creative Force described by friends who are writers, musicians, poets, painters, marathoners, mountain climbers, surgeons, etc. It is what some people call “being in the flow” and nothing else in their lives compares to the spiritual and emotional liberation one encounters in this state.

This Higher Source speaks to me through the language of metaphors. It engages my imagination with pictures and visions that express themselves in ways not restricted by any language. Sometimes, despite my limited vocabulary, I am given words I have never used that better explain (I look up the meaning first, of course) the inspired message.

Once again, my fellow creators share similar experiences of being filled with abilities they perceived were beyond their capabilities.

Conclusion

I believe our Higher Power inspires us through the things we love and feel passionate about. This is further proof of how the Universe conspires with us by giving us the energy, insight and ideas to attain a higher plane for our purpose and existence.

If you live in the world dominated by the five human senses, you will scoff at this suggestion. But if you can open your mind to its possibilities, you will begin to experience things from your sixth sense, and the universe will fill your life with unimaginable treasures.

Remember, paying gratitude for your life forward will reward you with great joy and contentment.

Previously published here and reprinted with the author’s permission.

Photo: Shutterstock

About Guillermo Vidal

