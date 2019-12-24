Get Daily Email
Home / Advice & Confessions / Integrity Bank 12: What Are You?

Integrity Bank 12: What Are You?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate shares how to examine your truth and begin to see yourself as whatever you want to be.

by Leave a Comment

If someone else can do it, it’s truly possible for you as well.

You may not see yourself as the person you want to be.

It is always possible for you.

If you could do it today, you could have done it yesterday.

There is only YOUR truth. Your truth is created based on the things you have been taught and the experiences you’ve had.

Whatever it is that you say you are not, consider that you have always been that.

Know what is required, and go out and do it.

LISTEN HERE:


Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

