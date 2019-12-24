Integrity Bank 12: What Are You?

—

If someone else can do it, it’s truly possible for you as well.

You may not see yourself as the person you want to be.

It is always possible for you.

If you could do it today, you could have done it yesterday.

There is only YOUR truth. Your truth is created based on the things you have been taught and the experiences you’ve had.

Whatever it is that you say you are not, consider that you have always been that.

Know what is required, and go out and do it.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate shares how to examine your truth and begin to see yourself as whatever you want to be.

LISTEN HERE:



—

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

