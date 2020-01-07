Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / Integrity Bank 14: Don’t Quit Now

Integrity Bank 14: Don’t Quit Now

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate shares the major difference between celebrating your successes and getting too cocky. One rest day can easily turn into two, and so on. Keep showing up every single day.

by Leave a Comment

Have you ever gotten cocky and fallen off your plan?

Taking one day off could result in a week, and then a month, and then you could be worse off than before.

Old-self gravity is so strong.

Anything worth anything will only give you results down the road.

When you show up every day and create results, it’s easy to get cocky.

The reality is you’re only just beginning.

Have you ever gotten some results and took your foot off the gas?

No matter what you HAVE to make those deposits.

It’s okay to celebrate your achievements, but don’t rest. Continue to show up.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate shares the major difference between celebrating your successes and getting too cocky. One rest day can easily turn into two, and so on. Keep showing up every single day.

LISTEN HERE:


Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Twitter
NateBaileySpeaks.com

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.