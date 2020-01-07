Integrity Bank 14: Don’t Quit Now

—

Have you ever gotten cocky and fallen off your plan?

Taking one day off could result in a week, and then a month, and then you could be worse off than before.

Old-self gravity is so strong.

Anything worth anything will only give you results down the road.

When you show up every day and create results, it’s easy to get cocky.

The reality is you’re only just beginning.

Have you ever gotten some results and took your foot off the gas?

No matter what you HAVE to make those deposits.

It’s okay to celebrate your achievements, but don’t rest. Continue to show up.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate shares the major difference between celebrating your successes and getting too cocky. One rest day can easily turn into two, and so on. Keep showing up every single day.

