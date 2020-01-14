Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / Integrity Bank 15: The Conversations That Matter

Integrity Bank 15: The Conversations That Matter

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate shares the importance of conversation within your relationships. You need to have the conversations that matter every single day.

by Leave a Comment

Life is not easy.

For many of us, it would be easier to want to go back to when life was simpler.

Remind yourself of what you want and what it’s all for.

Life, relationships, and marriages are not easy.

There is no easy answer and there is no easy fix.

Confront, don’t avoid or suppress.

Some of us think confronting is fighting.

Confronting means having a conversation in a powerful way to get to the bottom of what is going on.

It’s not just one conversation.

You have to make deposits inside of your relationships every single day.

Are you continually having the important conversations that are required?

In order to master something, it takes practice.

You need to practice those conversations every single day.

What conversations in your life need to be had?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate shares the importance of conversation within your relationships. You need to have the conversations that matter every single day.


Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Twitter
NateBaileySpeaks.com

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.