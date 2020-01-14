Integrity Bank 15: The Conversations That Matter

—

Life is not easy.

For many of us, it would be easier to want to go back to when life was simpler.

Remind yourself of what you want and what it’s all for.

Life, relationships, and marriages are not easy.

There is no easy answer and there is no easy fix.

Confront, don’t avoid or suppress.

Some of us think confronting is fighting.

Confronting means having a conversation in a powerful way to get to the bottom of what is going on.

It’s not just one conversation.

You have to make deposits inside of your relationships every single day.

Are you continually having the important conversations that are required?

In order to master something, it takes practice.

You need to practice those conversations every single day.

What conversations in your life need to be had?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate shares the importance of conversation within your relationships. You need to have the conversations that matter every single day.



—

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

