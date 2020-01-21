Get Daily Email
Home / Advice & Confessions / Integrity Bank 16: The Curse Of Knowledge

Integrity Bank 16: The Curse Of Knowledge

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate shares how destructive the curse of knowledge can really be. Are you too smart for your own good?

by

What is the curse of knowledge?

Today, many of us like to consume information.

There is a difference between simply consuming information and actually applying that information for real transformation.

Are you a seminar junkie?

There comes a point where you’ve collected enough information, and it becomes time to actually apply everything you’ve learned.

Where in your life are you almost too smart for your own good?

Don’t stay in the game of consuming knowledge, and don’t use knowledge as an excuse to not go out and do what’s required.

If you are making deposits into your integrity bank every day you are doing the work that is required.

Execute and apply every single day.

LISTEN HERE:


Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Photo: Shutterstock

