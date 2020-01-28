Get Daily Email
Home / Advice & Confessions / Integrity Bank 17: The Older You Get, The Older You Are

Integrity Bank 17: The Older You Get, The Older You Are

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about living in the moment. Getting stuck in the past does not serve us. What’s stopping you from living today?

by Leave a Comment

The older I get, the older I am.

Sometimes we get so caught up in how old we are in ways that do not serve us.

Maybe you think of regrets, or maybe you just realized that you’re getting older.

Life really does go by fast if you are not intentional about how you live it.

Just be present right here, right now.

Enjoy the time that you have right now.

Getting stuck in the past does not serve us.

What’s stopping you from living today?

There is absolutely nothing you can do about yesterday.

Be the best version of yourself today, right here, right now.

This day is the only day that is guaranteed. What are you doing to maximize it?

LISTEN HERE:

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Twitter
NateBaileySpeaks.com

