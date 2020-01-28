Integrity Bank 17: The Older You Get, The Older You Are

—

The older I get, the older I am.

Sometimes we get so caught up in how old we are in ways that do not serve us.

Maybe you think of regrets, or maybe you just realized that you’re getting older.

Life really does go by fast if you are not intentional about how you live it.

Just be present right here, right now.

Enjoy the time that you have right now.

Getting stuck in the past does not serve us.

What’s stopping you from living today?

There is absolutely nothing you can do about yesterday.

Be the best version of yourself today, right here, right now.

This day is the only day that is guaranteed. What are you doing to maximize it?

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

Photo: Shutterstock