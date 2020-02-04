Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / Integrity Bank 18: It’s All About The Reps

Integrity Bank 18: It’s All About The Reps

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate shares the importance of putting in the reps every single day to get the results that you want.

by Leave a Comment

It’s all about the reps.

In our world it’s about making those daily deposits every single day.

Reps. Practice.

One of the only ways to truly get better is to practice and get in the reps.

Those that really excel and master their crafts get in the reps when no one is looking. Not just with the team activities, but on their own.

They are consistently and constantly preparing.

Do you really want what you say that you want, or do you not?

The results of your current reality will always tell the truth.

If you want to grow and expand and if you want more results, you will put in more reps and you will never stop.

What you practice continues to improve.

What you let sit in the garage rusts.

“I already know that” is a dream killer.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate shares the importance of putting in the reps every single day to get the results that you want.

LISTEN HERE:


Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Twitter
NateBaileySpeaks.com

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.