Integrity Bank 18: It’s All About The Reps

It’s all about the reps.

In our world it’s about making those daily deposits every single day.

Reps. Practice.

One of the only ways to truly get better is to practice and get in the reps.

Those that really excel and master their crafts get in the reps when no one is looking. Not just with the team activities, but on their own.

They are consistently and constantly preparing.

Do you really want what you say that you want, or do you not?

The results of your current reality will always tell the truth.

If you want to grow and expand and if you want more results, you will put in more reps and you will never stop.

What you practice continues to improve.

What you let sit in the garage rusts.

“I already know that” is a dream killer.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate shares the importance of putting in the reps every single day to get the results that you want.

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

