Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / Integrity Bank 19: The Necessary Required Actions

Integrity Bank 19: The Necessary Required Actions

Clarity is power. Start with what you want and why that matters.

by Leave a Comment

You have to get in the reps and practice every single day.

Are you being coached? Are you learning? Are you executing?

What are the necessary required actions to get you the results you want?

Do you want an amazing marriage and an amazing relationship with your kids? What are the reps you are doing right now to get those results that you want?

It’s all about the reps.

Clarity is power. Start with what you want and why that matters.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks more about the reps you need to put in every single day to get the results you want.

LISTEN HERE:


Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Twitter
NateBaileySpeaks.com

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.