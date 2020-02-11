Integrity Bank 19: The Necessary Required Actions

—

You have to get in the reps and practice every single day.

Are you being coached? Are you learning? Are you executing?

What are the necessary required actions to get you the results you want?

Do you want an amazing marriage and an amazing relationship with your kids? What are the reps you are doing right now to get those results that you want?

It’s all about the reps.

Clarity is power. Start with what you want and why that matters.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks more about the reps you need to put in every single day to get the results you want.

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

Photo: Shutterstock