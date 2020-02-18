Integrity Bank 20: Get It In Where You Can Fit It In

—

Get it in when you can fit it in.

Reps are great, but when we do our reps it might not fall into the perfect path we had laid out.

Lots of things can happen to throw us off our paths.

Get the reps in when you can fit them in.

Where in your life do you allow the curve-balls and excuses to throw you off track?

It doesn’t matter if anyone else is watching.

What are you committed to?

You can do a lot in 30 minutes. It doesn’t matter where you are, get those reps in.

It’s a choice. What do you choose?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about getting in your reps no matter what. There are no excuses, get in the reps when you can every single day.

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

