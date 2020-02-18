Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / Integrity Bank 20: Get It In Where You Can Fit It In

Integrity Bank 20: Get It In Where You Can Fit It In

Lots of things can happen to throw us off our paths.

by Leave a Comment

Get it in when you can fit it in.

Reps are great, but when we do our reps it might not fall into the perfect path we had laid out.

Lots of things can happen to throw us off our paths.

Get the reps in when you can fit them in.

Where in your life do you allow the curve-balls and excuses to throw you off track?

It doesn’t matter if anyone else is watching.

What are you committed to?

You can do a lot in 30 minutes. It doesn’t matter where you are, get those reps in.

It’s a choice. What do you choose?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about getting in your reps no matter what. There are no excuses, get in the reps when you can every single day.

LISTEN HERE:


Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Twitter
NateBaileySpeaks.com

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.