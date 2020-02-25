Get Daily Email
Integrity Bank 21: Ain't Nothing To It But To Do It

Integrity Bank 21: Ain’t Nothing To It But To Do It

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate shares what mindset you need to have to get the success you desire.

by

Ain’t nothing to it but to do it.

How are you successful?

To create results, you need to be extremely detailed, committed, and intentional.

You have to do what’s required.

Have the mentality of: “there ain’t nothing to it but to do it.”

Don’t make up reasons and excuses around why you can’t do something.

That’s really all it is. Declare what it is that you want, and then go out and do what’s required.

The worst part is starting. Once you start, it gets easier.

LISTEN HERE:


Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

