Integrity Bank 22: The Only Easy Day Was Yesterday

—

There is no easy day.

The only easy day was yesterday.

Quit looking for the easy way.

If it was easy everyone would be doing it.

All we have in front of us is today.

All you have is right here, right now.

It’s not hard, it’s not easy, it simply is.

There are no easy days, there are no hard days, there are just days.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about taking the easy way and wishing for good days. There is no easy way, and there are no good days. It’s just the way, and days are just days.

LISTEN HERE:

—

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Photo: Shutterstock