Integrity Bank 22: The Only Easy Day Was Yesterday

Integrity Bank 22: The Only Easy Day Was Yesterday

There are no easy days, there are no hard days, there are just days.

There is no easy day.

The only easy day was yesterday.

Quit looking for the easy way.

If it was easy everyone would be doing it.

All we have in front of us is today.

All you have is right here, right now.

It’s not hard, it’s not easy, it simply is.

There are no easy days, there are no hard days, there are just days.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about taking the easy way and wishing for good days. There is no easy way, and there are no good days. It’s just the way, and days are just days.

LISTEN HERE:


Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

