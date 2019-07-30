Integrity Bank 27: How High is High for Your Life?

—

How high is high for your life?

What is the threshold for you inside of your life?

What is the capacity that you have?

How high are your aspirations?

Too many of us get beat down in our lives to the point where we let go of the dreams we had when we were young.

There is a whole world right there in front of you.

How high is your high for you in your life?

If it’s low then it’s easy.

That is the true definition of comfort and complacency.

That will turn into massive regret as you get older.

If your high isn’t high, you’ll realize that when you grow older.

The opportunity is gone, and you can’t get it back.

Time is one of the most precious assets we have.

Too many of us end up with regrets of how you utilize that time.

How high is your high?

Do you want to look back with regret, or do you want to be able to say: “I lived.”

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about the high of your life. Raise your ceiling. Don’t fall into complacency and comfort. Will you look back on your life with regret?

