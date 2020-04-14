Get Daily Email
Integrity Bank 28: Any Other Day It Would Be Raining

Integrity Bank 28: Any Other Day It Would Be Raining

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about the thoughts you tell yourself and how they impact the results you achieve.



Any other day it would be raining.

What is the significance of a comment like that?

When you allow your mind to go to that place you start telling yourself that it’s difficult and you’d rather be home.

You wish that it was easier.

When you allow yourself to do that, you’re really just making withdrawals.

What you say, especially to yourself, is what will impact the results that you have.

Your results are directly tied to where you let your mind go.

Instead of hoping and wishing for the rain, just wish that it was hotter. It’s only making you better.

LISTEN NOW:

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Twitter
NateBaileySpeaks.com

