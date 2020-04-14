Integrity Bank 28: Any Other Day It Would Be Raining

—

Any other day it would be raining.

What is the significance of a comment like that?

When you allow your mind to go to that place you start telling yourself that it’s difficult and you’d rather be home.

You wish that it was easier.

When you allow yourself to do that, you’re really just making withdrawals.

What you say, especially to yourself, is what will impact the results that you have.

Your results are directly tied to where you let your mind go.

Instead of hoping and wishing for the rain, just wish that it was hotter. It’s only making you better.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about the thoughts you tell yourself and how they impact the results you achieve.

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

