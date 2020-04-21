Integrity Bank 29: It Might Not Be Worse From Here

—

It might not be worse from here.

The tendency for most of us each day is that we think that it will most likely get worse from here.

But think of it this way: the hard stuff could be all behind you.

The more consistent you are at making deposits in your integrity bank, the easier it gets.

It’s not worse from here.

It is only going to be easier.

That doesn’t mean that you’re not going to have struggles. You will be prepared because you are doing the work every single day.

It can be easy to get stuck in your head about how tough the future will be, and when that happens you end up in a dark place.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate shares a phrase to tell yourself when you get in your head thinking about how difficult the future might be.

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

