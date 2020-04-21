Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / Integrity Bank 29: It Might Not Be Worse From Here

Integrity Bank 29: It Might Not Be Worse From Here

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate shares a phrase to tell yourself when you get in your head thinking about how difficult the future might be.

by Leave a Comment

It might not be worse from here.

The tendency for most of us each day is that we think that it will most likely get worse from here.

But think of it this way: the hard stuff could be all behind you.

The more consistent you are at making deposits in your integrity bank, the easier it gets.

It’s not worse from here.

It is only going to be easier.

That doesn’t mean that you’re not going to have struggles. You will be prepared because you are doing the work every single day.

It can be easy to get stuck in your head about how tough the future will be, and when that happens you end up in a dark place.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate shares a phrase to tell yourself when you get in your head thinking about how difficult the future might be.

LISTEN HERE:


Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Twitter
NateBaileySpeaks.com

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.