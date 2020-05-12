Integrity Bank 32: Focus On Today To Win Tomorrow

—

We can’t recover yesterday, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose.

We can’t recover yesterday, so that’s why it’s so important to make deposits into your integrity bank every single day.

Whether you win or lose is determined by today. By what you do right here, right now.

Who are you and how have you showed up?

All you can do is continue to move forward.

What are you doing today? What are you doing right here, right now?

Become a person of your word. Make your word as good as gold.

Are you going to win tomorrow, or are you going to lose?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about how you can win or lose tomorrow. You can’t do anything about yesterday, but you can be a person of your word today so you can win tomorrow.

LISTEN HERE:



—

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Photo: Shutterstock