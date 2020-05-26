Integrity Bank 34: How To Become A Powerful, Tactful Leader

—

There is a difference between being powerful and tactful and being an a**hole.

There are those that keep nothing in and can go from 0-100 very quick.

They think that they are right, and they think that is how you lead.

All it really does is show people that you are one-dimensional.

A real leader is able to communicate on many different levels and in many different forms.

Real leaders exemplify tact. They find ways to communicate messages so that they will land with the people they are leading.

They are willing to take on other perspectives.

You make deposits as a leader every single day.

Leaders know how to communicate in many different forms and on many different levels.

The only way you can become a powerful, tactful leader is by making deposits, staying open, and trying on the perspectives of others.

A tactful, powerful leader’s capacity is very high.

Put your truth aside and be willing to admit that there are other truths out there.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate shares what makes a powerful, tactful leader as opposed to just a brass a**hole.

