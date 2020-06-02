Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / Integrity Bank 35: Will You Be Revealed, or Exposed?

Integrity Bank 35: Will You Be Revealed, or Exposed?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about where winners are made. Is it on the stage, or is it in the years of toil to get on the stage?

by Leave a Comment

The stage is where the winner is revealed, not made.

The champions are revealed on the big stage. That is not where they are made.

They become winner throughout the journey and making deposits into their integrity bank.

They do what is required to get what they want despite thoughts, feelings, emotions, or moods.

Are you doing what is required every single day so that when you get on stage you can reveal yourself?

What you don’t see on the stage is the years and hours of toil, blood, sweat, and tears that got them there.

Will you be revealed or will you be exposed?

You’re either ready or you’re not.

No matter where you are at today you can start to put in those deposits.

It does not matter what happened yesterday. What are you doing right here, right now, today?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about where winners are made. Is it on the stage, or is it in the years of toil to get on the stage?

LISTEN HERE

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Twitter
NateBaileySpeaks.com

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.