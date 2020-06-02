Integrity Bank 35: Will You Be Revealed, or Exposed?

—

The stage is where the winner is revealed, not made.

The champions are revealed on the big stage. That is not where they are made.

They become winner throughout the journey and making deposits into their integrity bank.

They do what is required to get what they want despite thoughts, feelings, emotions, or moods.

Are you doing what is required every single day so that when you get on stage you can reveal yourself?

What you don’t see on the stage is the years and hours of toil, blood, sweat, and tears that got them there.

Will you be revealed or will you be exposed?

You’re either ready or you’re not.

No matter where you are at today you can start to put in those deposits.

It does not matter what happened yesterday. What are you doing right here, right now, today?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about where winners are made. Is it on the stage, or is it in the years of toil to get on the stage?

—

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

