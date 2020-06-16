Get Daily Email
Integrity Bank 37: Faith Does Not Operate In The Realm Of Possible

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about faith and what is in the realm of possibility for you.

by

Faith does not operate in the realm of possible.

What really is faith?

Faith is a belief in something you can’t touch and can’t explain.

It could be a belief in God, it could be a belief in the person you want to become, and it could be many other things as well.

Have a belief in something that is not “true” for you?

However, you know deep down inside that it is true for YOU.

Others will try to rationalize with you. You don’t try to rationalize with faith.

Faith is a deep-seated belief in something that no one else could ever comprehend to be true.

The way that we turn faith into reality is through daily deposits.

Doing what is required. Continue to hold the belief even when everything is pointing in the opposite direction.

Continue to show up and continue to do what is required.

If you have a strong faith in yourself and your path, NEVER give up.

Do not let anyone pull you off target.

LISTEN HERE:

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

