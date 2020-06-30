Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / Integrity Bank 39: The Way It’s Always Been Is Not How It Should Always Be

Integrity Bank 39: The Way It’s Always Been Is Not How It Should Always Be

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about the choice of prosperity versus scarcity. Do you want a change in your life? Are you ready to make that choice?

by Leave a Comment

The way it’s always been is not how it should always be.

There are certain things in your life that you want to keep and remain constant. Traditions.

There could be certain things going on in your life that are toxic to you. You may just think that it is how things have always been.

If it is to be it is up to me.

If you want to change you must change your decisions and actions.

You must change your relationships and environment.

Change it! What are you waiting for?

To many of us cannot see it clearly for ourselves.

Who is in your circle? Who are you surrounding yourself with?

Prosperity is truly a choice, and so is scarcity.

Build your balance of positivity to help you to change the direction of your life.

Life can be foggy from where you’re at, but the fog will start to clear after just one step in the right direction.

The fog always clears.

You can change and decide right here, right now.

With just a simple shift in your beliefs, you can begin to change.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about the choice of prosperity versus scarcity. Do you want a change in your life? Are you ready to make that choice?

LISTEN HERE:

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Photo: iStockPhoto

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Twitter
NateBaileySpeaks.com

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x