Integrity Bank 41: Do You Accumulate Possessions Or Experiences?

Do you accumulate possessions or experiences?

There is nothing wrong with wanting more possessions, unless you find yourself chasing the feeling of getting new things and taking that feeling for granted.

Are you looking for more experiences with those you are close with?

Find an experience you can work and train for, and enjoy the journey and the opportunities you’ll have along the way.

When you tell someone you are going to do something, do they believe you?

If you’re not making deposits, you won’t collect more possessions OR experiences.

It isn’t all about money, but are you making the deposits?

You will never regret experiences.

Who do you have to become?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate discusses possessions versus experiences. Which have you been trying to get more of?

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

Photo: Shutterstock