Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / Integrity Bank 41: Do You Accumulate Possessions Or Experiences?

Integrity Bank 41: Do You Accumulate Possessions Or Experiences?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate discusses possessions versus experiences. Which have you been trying to get more of?

by Leave a Comment

Do you accumulate possessions or experiences?

There is nothing wrong with wanting more possessions, unless you find yourself chasing the feeling of getting new things and taking that feeling for granted.

Are you looking for more experiences with those you are close with?

Find an experience you can work and train for, and enjoy the journey and the opportunities you’ll have along the way.

When you tell someone you are going to do something, do they believe you?

If you’re not making deposits, you won’t collect more possessions OR experiences.

It isn’t all about money, but are you making the deposits?

You will never regret experiences.

Who do you have to become?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate discusses possessions versus experiences. Which have you been trying to get more of?

LISTEN HERE:


 

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Twitter
NateBaileySpeaks.com

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x