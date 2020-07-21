Integrity Bank 42: Anything Worthwhile Is Not Going To Be Easy

—

Anything worthwhile is not going to be easy.

Anything inside of life that is big and meaningful is not going to be easy.

So quit looking for the easy route!

If it was easy, everyone would be doing it and it wouldn’t be worth anything.

There is a reason that making deposits is not easy.

The long term success and happiness is more rewarding than short term happiness.

Shift to a point of knowing that nothing worthwhile is going to be easy.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about those things in life that are not easy but need to be done to achieve long term happiness and fulfillment.

