We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Integrity Bank 42: Anything Worthwhile Is Not Going To Be Easy

Integrity Bank 42: Anything Worthwhile Is Not Going To Be Easy

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about those things in life that are not easy but need to be done to achieve long term happiness and fulfillment.



Anything worthwhile is not going to be easy.

Anything inside of life that is big and meaningful is not going to be easy.

So quit looking for the easy route!

If it was easy, everyone would be doing it and it wouldn’t be worth anything.

There is a reason that making deposits is not easy.

The long term success and happiness is more rewarding than short term happiness.

Shift to a point of knowing that nothing worthwhile is going to be easy.

LISTEN HERE:


Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

