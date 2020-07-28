Integrity Bank 43: What’s The Secret?

—

How do you accomplish what you’ve accomplished? How do you do it?

What’s the secret?

Decide to make deposits into your integrity bank every single day.

The first step is to figure out what is required and commit.

It’s not always easy of course. You just need to simply do what you said you would do.

The sky is the limit for anyone.

Anyone can do it, if they want to.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate shares the secret to accomplish what you want to accomplish. Are you a man or woman of your word?

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

