We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Advice & Confessions / Integrity Bank 73: Short Cuts Are The Fast Track To Short Lived

Integrity Bank 73: Short Cuts Are The Fast Track To Short Lived

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about taking shortcuts in all the areas of your life. Are you looking for real results? Then shortcuts are not the answer.

by

Shortcuts are the fast track to short-lived.

There is no trick or shortcut that will last over the long-haul.

For real results that last for the long-haul, you need to make quality deposits inside of your integrity bank.

There is no such thing as shortcuts to real results.

Can you find someone who has more knowledge and wisdom to help avoid bumps along the way? Yes, but you still need to put in the work.

Quit looking for shortcuts and look for the habits that will give you the results that you want.

LISTEN HERE:


Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

