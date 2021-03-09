Integrity Bank 73: Short Cuts Are The Fast Track To Short Lived

—

Shortcuts are the fast track to short-lived.

There is no trick or shortcut that will last over the long-haul.

For real results that last for the long-haul, you need to make quality deposits inside of your integrity bank.

There is no such thing as shortcuts to real results.

Can you find someone who has more knowledge and wisdom to help avoid bumps along the way? Yes, but you still need to put in the work.

Quit looking for shortcuts and look for the habits that will give you the results that you want.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about taking shortcuts in all the areas of your life. Are you looking for real results? Then shortcuts are not the answer.

LISTEN HERE:



—

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo: Shutterstock