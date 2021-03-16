Integrity Bank 74: Are You Done With The Old You And Ready For The New You?

—

Are you done with the old you and ready for the new you?

It is not easy to upgrade to you 2.0.

You need to place the flag in the ground and say that you will quit putting it off until tomorrow. Continue to invest in yourself and make deposits inside of your integrity bank every single day.

What will it take for you?

Shed the old you and become the new you.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about becoming the person you want to be. Do you like the person you are? What will it take for you to shed the old you?

LISTEN HERE:



—

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Photo: Shutterstock