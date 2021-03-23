Get Daily Email
Integrity Bank 75: Are You Ahead Of The Game?

Integrity Bank 75: Are You Ahead Of The Game?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about when you inevitably make a mistake, as a human. How will people react? How do you normally show up?

by

Be willing to be called to the carpet if that is what is required.

There could be something that comes up in your life that has you show up in a way that isn’t like you.

There are things that happen that throw even the best of the best off the path.

How far ahead of the game are you?

Where in your life can you show up and be aware enough to be two steps ahead?

If you mess up, own it.

LISTEN HERE:

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

