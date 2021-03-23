Integrity Bank 75: Are You Ahead Of The Game?

—

Be willing to be called to the carpet if that is what is required.

There could be something that comes up in your life that has you show up in a way that isn’t like you.

There are things that happen that throw even the best of the best off the path.

How far ahead of the game are you?

Where in your life can you show up and be aware enough to be two steps ahead?

If you mess up, own it.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about when you inevitably make a mistake, as a human. How will people react? How do you normally show up?

LISTEN HERE:

—

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Photo: Shutterstock