The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Integrity Bank 77: When Intensity is High, Clarity is Low

Integrity Bank 77: When Intensity is High, Clarity is Low

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about the clarity you need to not give up.

When intensity is high, clarity is low.

There will be failures along the way.

You will want to throw a pity party for yourself and you will want to quit.

However, if you say you are going to do something, you need to do it.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about the clarity you need to not give up.

LISTEN HERE:

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

