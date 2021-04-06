Integrity Bank 77: When Intensity is High, Clarity is Low

—

When intensity is high, clarity is low.

There will be failures along the way.

You will want to throw a pity party for yourself and you will want to quit.

However, if you say you are going to do something, you need to do it.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about the clarity you need to not give up.

LISTEN HERE:

—

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Photo: Shutterstock