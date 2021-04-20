Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / Integrity Bank 79: Where Your Attention Goes Your Energy Flows

Integrity Bank 79: Where Your Attention Goes Your Energy Flows

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about what it takes to get what it is that you truly desire. Where does your energy go?

by Leave a Comment

Where your attention goes your energy flows.

What you give attention to is going to give you the results.

Where are you putting your attention right now inside of your life?

Is there an area in your life that you want a different result?

If you want to create a result and a life that you want it is possible.

Take an inventory of where your attention and energy is going. Does that align with what you want?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about what it takes to get what it is that you truly desire. Where does your energy go?

LISTEN HERE:

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Photo: Shutterstock

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Twitter
NateBaileySpeaks.com

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x