Integrity Bank 79: Where Your Attention Goes Your Energy Flows

—

Where your attention goes your energy flows.

What you give attention to is going to give you the results.

Where are you putting your attention right now inside of your life?

Is there an area in your life that you want a different result?

If you want to create a result and a life that you want it is possible.

Take an inventory of where your attention and energy is going. Does that align with what you want?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about what it takes to get what it is that you truly desire. Where does your energy go?

LISTEN HERE:



—

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Photo: Shutterstock