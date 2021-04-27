Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / Integrity Bank 80: It’s Easier To Maintain Than It Is To Build

Integrity Bank 80: It’s Easier To Maintain Than It Is To Build

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about maintaining the level you are at versus falling back to the lowest level and needing to rebuild.

by Leave a Comment

It’s easier to maintain than it is to build.

Some people, when they’re at the bottom, think that it’s easier to stay at the bottom.

You can’t take your foot off the gas, even when you get to the level you want.

Where in your life can you continually maintain instead of falling back?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about maintaining the level you are at versus falling back to the lowest level and needing to rebuild.

LISTEN HERE:


 

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Photo: Shutterstock

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Twitter
NateBaileySpeaks.com

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x