Integrity Bank 80: It’s Easier To Maintain Than It Is To Build

—

It’s easier to maintain than it is to build.

Some people, when they’re at the bottom, think that it’s easier to stay at the bottom.

You can’t take your foot off the gas, even when you get to the level you want.

Where in your life can you continually maintain instead of falling back?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about maintaining the level you are at versus falling back to the lowest level and needing to rebuild.

LISTEN HERE:



—

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Photo: Shutterstock