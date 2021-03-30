Is It Okay To Have a Pedicure in the Midst of a Pandemic?

While my fingers are tapping on the keyboard, my candy apple red twinkle toes are wiggling with delight. My feet and calves just spent an hour soaking up the ministrations of a wonderful young woman at Happy Nails in my small town. What felt like a decadent indulgence nearly two decades ago, had become a regular aspect of my health care. In ‘the before times,’ I would plunge my tired tootsies in a bubbling tub of hot water once a month or so, and I could almost hear them sighing. In the past year, it has occurred three times. The salon where I find myself is safety conscious, with everyone wearing masks, and partitions between chairs. I feel confident walking through the door.

While I was sitting in the comfy chair, with the massage function turned on, twinges of guilt kicked in. How could I be receiving pampering when there are so many people who don’t know where their next meal is coming from or if they will be evicted from their home because they’ve lost their livelihood? How could I experience that degree of pleasure when there were so many in pain?

The inner dialogue continued. “Okay, woman, what would you tell your clients if they said they were being harangued with that kind of mind chatter?” Sighing, I responded, “I would tell them to put their own oxygen mask on before they can put it on anyone else.” I know that I can’t help anyone else if I am passed out on the floor from oxygen deprivation.

My days begin early with babysitting for my adorable grandson and then home to see my psychotherapy clients for the next seven hours via telehealth. I have a growing respect for teachers and students who spend their entire day staring at their computer screens. In the past week, no fewer than three clients apologized for what they perceived was a burden to me. I laughed and responded, “Where do you think you are, McDonald’s? I’m your therapist. You’re supposed to tell me this stuff. It’s not a burden.” After I am finished with that part of my workday, I then follow the promptings of the Muse. There are times when ideas come to me in my sleep, as I take dictation and type what I have been given. In the midst of a pandemic, I am self-secluding from friends and group activities. I had my second vaccine eight weeks ago and continue to sport colorful wash and wear masks when out and about.

More than anything, I miss physical contact with those who have been hugging/cuddling buddies. It has been a year since I have done my FREE HUGS activities as the founder of Hugmobsters Armed With Love.

Since I launched it in 2014, I figure that I have hugged thousands of people in the U.S., Canada, and Ireland. In the past more than 365 days, I have hugged a handful of people. I’m blessed to have a toddler in my life who raises his arms to be picked up, who loves to snuggle with his head on my shoulder, who grabs my hand and won’t let go, who sneaks up behind me when I am sitting on the floor and tries to climb on my back. Our time together is mutually beneficial. On occasion, I hug my son and daughter-in-law. My typical manner of greeting people by offering a hug has turned into a virtual hug. I am eager to hug it out with whoever is ready, willing, and able to open their arms. Prior to the onset of quarantine, I taught about and wrote about the life-enhancing and in some cases, the life-sustaining value of touch by consent. Since our skin is our single largest organ and humans have skin hunger that is just as important to meet as food hunger. In the past 12 months, it has become a cause for grieving for many. There are people who have no one with whom to share mutually desired affection. I encourage hugging trees and willing animals that live with them. I teach ways of offering personal pampering such as cuddling pillows and stuffed critters, warm showers, and baths, rubbing on soothing lotion, and doing self-massage. Even though I take care of myself that way too, it was such a welcome treat to be touched in nurturing ways by someone else, even in a transactional relationship. I told the woman whose English seemed to be limited, as she spoke with her co-workers in her native language, that I couldn’t comprehend, how much I appreciated what she was doing and what a difference I knew she made in the world. In a time of increased hatred for Asian Americans, I was especially conscious. I wondered in the recesses of my mind whether she and the others who came to work each day feared for their safety. I pray for their protection.

I’m grateful for the respite from stress and when I look down at my toes, I feel like I’m walking on sunshine.

stock photo ID: 1943646343