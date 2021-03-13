Isolation & Interesting Point of View [Podcast]

By Danielle
What if you could live in a world where everything is available to you and you have infinite choice?
On today’s podcast, Simone talks with Paula Peralta and Wesley Pullen about Interesting Point of View, one of the tools of Access Consciousness.
Listen to learn how to get out of judgment and open up a world of possibilities and create something different.
On today’s podcast:
- Allowing a different possibility to show up
- Judgments you have of yourself
- What can we choose and create?
- Agreeing with someone’s point of view
- Interesting Point of View puts you in choice
- 90 day Interesting Point of View challenge
Links:
Get the bonus: Isolation & Interesting Point Of View
Learn how to have infinite choice.
Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!
.
.
—
This post was previously published on Simone Milasas.
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.
Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock
.