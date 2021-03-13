Get Daily Email
Home / Advice & Confessions / Isolation & Interesting Point of View [Podcast]

Isolation & Interesting Point of View [Podcast]

What if you could live in a world where everything is available to you and you have infinite choice?

By Danielle

What if you could live in a world where everything is available to you and you have infinite choice?

On today’s podcast, Simone talks with Paula Peralta and Wesley Pullen about Interesting Point of View, one of the tools of Access Consciousness.

Listen to learn how to get out of judgment and open up a world of possibilities and create something different.

On today’s podcast:

  • Allowing a different possibility to show up
  • Judgments you have of yourself
  • What can we choose and create?
  • Agreeing with someone’s point of view
  • Interesting Point of View puts you in choice
  • 90 day Interesting Point of View challenge

Links:

Get the bonus: Isolation & Interesting Point Of View

Learn how to have infinite choice.

Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!

This post was previously published on Simone Milasas.

***

About The Art and Industry of Business and Living Podcast

Welcome to a totally different podcast – The Art & Industry of Business & Living! Where we speak to people about creating a greater future in business, money and financial choices that not only benefit people, but also the planet. Your life is your business.

