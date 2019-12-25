It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year…to Send a Gift!

Not to use another holiday pun, but tis’ the season- you know what I mean. Thanksgiving rolls in and we begin the mad holiday rush leading up to Chanukah. Everyone has his or her own traditions, recipes and checklists to work through. And of course, these are going to vary by what age group you are catering to.

Think about Ellen, a busy mother of three children, aged 13, 17, and 24. She sits at her desk in the morning in the brief period of her day before anyone is texting her or she has to put on that multi-tasker hat that so many of us wear.

Okay, let’s think. Shine the menorah. Check if you have any candles that aren’t warped from months of being in the pantry during the summer. I think the dreidel is in the cabinet…or did Rocky chew that up last year? I’ll get potatoes at Costco today – now that Jack is thirteen I swear he could eat a house made of latkes. Gifts! For Jack, I’ll get him some new sneakers. Samuel…I’ll get him some nice headphones, he can’t know about the laptop we are getting him for his graduation yet! Allie…this age is so hard, she’s not a kid anymore. She’s been dating Zack for three years- I want to do something nice for them, but what?

We all know the struggle of wanting to find the perfect gift for someone- but it’s clear that as people get older, it’s not as easy as giving a sack of gelt or clothes. You want to give them something meaningful, but also appropriate and practical. What’s going have a lasting and greater impact than a material option?

Here’ something meaningful: a gift to help someone plan for the health of their future family. Introducing JGift, the unique gift certificate program created by JScreen, a public health initiative dedicated to preventing Jewish genetic diseases through carrier screening. This affordable and reliable at-home saliva test enables an individual or a couple to find out if their children are at risk for more than 200 genetic conditions, including many that are more common in the Ashkenazi, Sephardi, or Mizrahi Jewish populations.

The results are provided by licensed genetic counselors via telephone or secure video teleconference. By purchasing a JGift, you cover the cost of the recipient’s test for $149 and they will be provided with a unique code that they enter online at registration. The kit arrives to their doorstep by mail…it doesn’t get any easier than that. This all-inclusive gift will surely be one of the most meaningful you could give this holiday.

A version of this post was previously published on jscreen.org and is republished here with permission from the author.

