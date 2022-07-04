July 4th Fireworks Near Me. The Explosion of Your Fake Relationships.

The news rolls over the fact 3 dead presidents died today for a reason. Unfortunately, we’re not hearing about a lot. How can we? The nostalgia of America is deep. America is the land of the free. America is the home of the brave. America the best country in the world. I guess that really depends on who you’re asking. To some America is a land of slavery, exploitation, hyper-individualism, modern imperialism, and hypocrisy.

A European woman the other day told me American women are BMWs. I didn’t know the term. I asked what it meant. She told me, “They’re either B***ches, Men or Wh*re*”.

Crazy?

I don’t know.

It’s easy for us to dismiss others. Afterall, they are half a world away. They don’t live here. They’re not from here. Maybe they’re who we need to sober up. I meet Americans every day. American people are surprisingly tolerant of diversity. It’s one benefit to an American condition.

Americans suffer from a condition called, “Hyper-Individualism”.

What is it? I’ll explain.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

BY DEFINITION WE ARE INTROVERTS TO THE DETRIMENT OF ALL OTHERS

Hyper-individualism, “(sociology) A tendency for people to act in a highly individual way, without regard to society.”

Focus on the last part. You know the one.

Without regard to society…yes that one.

If you think about this part, you realize it’s true. It materializes in money and love. Both go hand in hand. Let’s look at the first part. Here’s the American Economy in just four (4) sentences.

The American economy is built on consumerism. Americans (as a whole) have Disposable Personal income of 18.48 trillion dollars. Of that number Americans spends 13.88 trillion dollars on “Consumer Spending.” (Source: TradingEconomics) Americans spend Seventy-Five and One Eleventh (75.11) percent (%) of their combined country disposable income on…consumer products.

Consumer products, also referred to as final goods, are products bought by individuals or households for personal use. Personal is a synonym for individual.

Americans withhold three quarters of their disposable income from 1) charity, 2) community improvement, 3) investing for family inheritance, 4) collective national security, and 5) retirement.

That says all it needs to. Three quarters of disposable money is being withheld from others for self.

IT DOESN’T STOP WITH MONEY IT BLEEDS INTO RELATIONSHIPS TOO

Americans can’t stop talking about me.

My happiness. My wellbeing. My mental health. My stuff. My retirement. My purpose.

I’m a little worn out of the whole “my” thing. I wonder if it’s even possible for the average American to comprehend “we” or “us”?

The greatest challenge I experienced in my life occurred these past 3 years. I needed to break free from the selfishly taught American concept of “me”. This concept directly fed an unhealthy ego. With an overgrown ego I could not understand humility. Without humility I became delusional.

I can relate to the Hyper Individualist American because I was once that person.

This toxicity permeated through money, business, and marriage. Marriages end selfishly. The number one citation of divorce is “Irreconcilable Differences”. Adultery comes in a close second. Both are selfish reasons.

Each of us are taught to selfishly pursue our purpose at any cost. The price to pay is the cost of marriage, family, happiness, children and healthy relationships.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The only reward we typically see is…money. I’ve earned a lot of money. I talk about my money making experiences in my International Best Seller, “I Made It Then I Didn’t”. Money is a cheap compensator. Money really doesn’t make you wealthy. Money just makes you rich.

Rich people are unhappy. Many rich people are alone. I know first hand. I’m not just a researcher. I am a doer. I’ve been there done that.

The hyper-individualist culture our American News Media creates is toxic.

NUMBERS DON’T LIE ABOUT THE NEGATIVE EFFECTS

The negative effects of hyper individualism are catastrophic. From depleting all our natural resources to wrecking marriages because “we grew apart”. Hyper individualism is unsustainable.

If everyone on earth lived like the average American, we would need 5.20 planets to support us. The number is 3.0 planets if everyone lived like average Japanese. It is 3.30 planets to live like average Europeans. (Source: The World Counts).

HYPER INDIVIDUALISM BREEDS STRONG INDEPENDENCE

The strong independent woman. She is a modern-day maelstrom. So much so…she doesn’t need a man. More importantly…she doesn’t need a husband.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Numerous studies support this. In fact, nearly 70 percent of divorces are initiated by women. This is according to a 2015 research study conducted by the American Sociological Association (ASA) which suggests two-thirds of all divorces are initiated by women. Among college-educated women, this number jumps up to 90%.

The truth is many modern American women don’t value brining up a child in a two-parent home the way past generations did.

Past generations were willing to undergo abuse, cheating and a lot of negative things to hold on to family. I am not saying abuse or cheating is okay. I’m saying society once held the value of staying together higher than the value of not subjecting yourself to abuse.

We can call it toxic, bad or whatever. The point is not whether it was good or not. The point is there was a high value placed on keeping family together.

This is something we have lost sight of.

WE’RE DESTROYING OURSELVES BY NOT VALUING US

We need to depart from the “me” concept. We need to go back to the “us” concept. Without admission of “need” we spiral down a staircase which goes to a basement. The refusal to admit we need each other is like an ant refusing it needs a colony to survive.

We are a communal species.

We are members of the mammalian kingdom.

I know ego might make you forget over a thousand generations of ancestors got you here. They all walked together in tribes and families. There was little to no divorce. You would be dead right now if everyone thought like you.

WHO ARE YOU?

You are the overworked man who hasn’t been to a single ballet practice for his daughter. You are the strong independent woman who goes out and tells her date she wants a man but doesn’t need one. You are the man who tells his wife he pays all the bills so shut up. You are the wife who asks for a divorce because you can’t find passion anymore.

Each of you are blowing up like the fireworks this evening on July 4th. You need to come back to how a thousand generations built the very house you live in. No one like you has done anything in history. You can correct me in 100 years when you build a better society. I don’t care about being wrong. I care about the truth being the truth.

Each of you are selfish. Don’t take offense. I was once selfish too. I stopped. You going to keep going? I recommend you stop. I’m way more successful now than I’ve ever been. Stop eating salt and calling it sugar.

To your knowledge success!

**

Sign Up for Medium Today! Gain unlimited access to all Chris Lopez’s articles and thousands of premium quality articles today.

***

Not a form of investment advice. Please consult a professional registered to give you advice about your individual circumstance. This article is for educational purposes and entertainment purposes only. Please do not email the author about advice on investing or strategies on making investments.

About Christopher: Christopher Knight Lopez is a Professional Hustler turned International Best Seller and Published Author of “I Made It Then I Didn’t”. Christopher has opened over 7 businesses in his 15-year career. Christopher’s purpose is to take advantage of various market-driven opportunities. Christopher is a certified Master Project Manager (MPM), and Accredited Financial Analyst (AFA). Christopher previously held his Series 65 securities license examination and was a Master Financial Planner (MFP). Christopher also held his General Lines — Life, Accident, Health & HMO. Christopher has managed a combined 286mm USD in reported Assets Under Management & Assets Under Advisement. Christopher has work experience in 33 countries, raised over 50mm USD for various businesses, and grossed over 13.0mm in his personal career. Christopher worked in the highly technical industries of: biotechnology, finance, securities, manufacturing, real estate, and residential mortgages. Christopher is a United States Air Force Veteran. Christopher has a passion for family, competitive sports, fishing, martial arts and advocacy for entrepreneurs. Christopher provides self-help classes for up-and-coming entrepreneurs. Christopher’s passion to mentor comes from belief that entrepreneurs need guidance. The world is full of conflicting information about entrepreneur identity. See more at www.christopherklopez.com.