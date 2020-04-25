Karamo Brown of Queer Eye Answers Our Questions

—

Karamo Brown is an American television host, reality television personality, author, and activist. Brown began his career in 2004 on the MTV reality show The Real World: Philadelphia becoming the first openly gay black man on a reality show. He currently stars as the culture expert in the Netflix series Queer Eye. Karamo is also co-founder of MANTL. MANTL is a champion brand for bald men, focused on empowering the bald and balding to live their best life through community and simple skin care regime.

Why did you decide to become involved with Queer Eye? The opportunity to help people grow and feel better about themselves has always been my mission and QE allows me to fulfill that mission every time I step in front of a camera.

What struggles and successes have you found being a father and a busy entrepreneur? Its about figuring out how to balance your time… so you spend an equal part with your kids as you do at work. But also, its about making sure whatever challenges or stress you have at work… that you don’t bring it at home. I try to always do something to release the stress before I walk in the house so that I can be fully present for my sons.

What is MANTL? Mantl is a skin care brand that provides a suite of products for people who are bald or balding. We also provide a community of support as well because we understand that the process of loving yourself authentically can be challenging when the world tells you shouldn’t. Balding is beautiful and we want people to feel proud of how they look.

You’ve written a number of books, including a children’s book. Can you tell us what those are about? My first book ‘Karamo, my story of embracing purpose, healing and hope’ is all about my journey of growth and self acceptance. I want people to know that if I can make it through my struggles they can too. And my children’s book, “I Am Perfectly Designed’ is a mantra I told my kids as a child to help build their self esteem. It worked so I wanted to share it with others too.

Tell us the importance of skin care and do you think it is something men don’t focus on? Our skin is our largest external organ which means we should be focusing on it more. We all want to feel good when we look in the mirror… guys are no exception. So we created Mantl so that it was easy to use and would give a man the protection and self esteem boast we all desire/ deserve.

During this difficult time in our country, do you have any thoughts or words of encouragement to share? You are not alone… if you feel scared or uncertain about your future… reach out and share what you’re feeling. It’s normal and natural. Don’t keep those feelings in because the will grow and cause you more stress. Remember, you will be okay. If you can remind yourself of that… things will get easier.

