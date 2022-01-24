Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Advice & Confessions / Kate Miller on How To Testify in Front of the Legislature [Podcast]

Kate Miller on How To Testify in Front of the Legislature [Podcast]

Every time I’ve testified before legislative committees in the state capitol, Kate Miller has been there testifying for the ACLU of Kentucky.

by Leave a Comment

 

Kate Miller is the ACLU of Kentucky’s Advocacy Director, and its primary lobbyist in the Kentucky General Assembly. Her emphasis is on advocacy and education related to immigrants’ rights, the First Amendment, LGBT rights, justice reform and reproductive rights among other civil liberties.

Every time I’ve testified before legislative committees in the state capitol, Kate Miller has been there testifying for the ACLU of Kentucky. And she’s so good at it, I wanted to talk to her about just what’s involved in testifying. It’s certainly an area of activism and advocacy that has a direct impact on the kinds of laws that affect everyone’s lives.

You can find Kate at the ACLU-KY. You can email her at [email protected] Here’s a link to the ACLU Lobbying Toolkit.

.

.

This post was previously published on Derekpenwell.net.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Derek Penwell

Derek Penwell is senior pastor of Douglass Boulevard Christian Church, and a lecturer at the University of Louisville in Religious Studies and Comparative Humanities. His newest book, Outlandish, focuses on understanding the political nature of Jesus’ life as a model for forming communities of resistance capable of challenging oppression in the pursuit of peace and justice.

