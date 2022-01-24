Kate Miller on How To Testify in Front of the Legislature [Podcast]

Kate Miller is the ACLU of Kentucky’s Advocacy Director, and its primary lobbyist in the Kentucky General Assembly. Her emphasis is on advocacy and education related to immigrants’ rights, the First Amendment, LGBT rights, justice reform and reproductive rights among other civil liberties.

Every time I’ve testified before legislative committees in the state capitol, Kate Miller has been there testifying for the ACLU of Kentucky. And she’s so good at it, I wanted to talk to her about just what’s involved in testifying. It’s certainly an area of activism and advocacy that has a direct impact on the kinds of laws that affect everyone’s lives.

You can find Kate at the ACLU-KY. You can email her at [email protected] Here’s a link to the ACLU Lobbying Toolkit.

