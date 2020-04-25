‘Peace Pilot’ Quarantines in Spain, Continues Mission of Peace

—

Former Naval officer turned pilot Robert DeLaurentis is on a mission to share peace by connecting the two places on the planet where peace has always existed — the North and South Poles — with everyone in between. Partway through his mission, the coronavirus hit.

“When COVID-19 first touched down here in Spain — one of the two epicenters of the coronavirus in Europe — and borders started shutting down, it would have been easy to end our Polar circumnavigation and retreat back to the United States,” Robert shares. “Many of my friends and family encouraged me to do this, feeling it would be safer. My team and I made a strategic decision that I would stay here in Spain where we believe we can have the most positive impact and be of the greatest service.”

Much of Robert’s work entails teaching others how to tap into their inner sense of peace — a crucial skill in these troubling times. Rather than cutting his peace mission short and returning home to the United States, he has decided to continue sharing peaceful inspiration with the world.

“Our mission is one of peace,” he says. “In my 14 years in the Navy and the past seven years learning to understand the Zen Warrior philosophy, I’ve learned that peace on the ground and in our minds is worth fighting for, and I am fighting for that peace for and with all of you now.”

Robert says he and his team have chosen to be an example. “We may not be in the air flying at this time, but we continue to soar in the belief that, even with social distancing, we are all still connected,” he continues. “Healthy doses of tough love, compassion, and humor are some of the strategies to drive the offense on this global challenge to stay healthy and keep hope alive.”

—

Previously published on permission.

—

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com