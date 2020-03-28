Get Daily Email
Home / Advice & Confessions / Relationship Alive! Hints to Improve Digital Intimacy and Stay Sane (and Connected) During a Lockdown

Relationship Alive! Hints to Improve Digital Intimacy and Stay Sane (and Connected) During a Lockdown

Today I’ll offer you some obvious-but-not-so-obvious ways to foster intimacy – whether you’re cooped up with another, or connecting digitally.

Sometimes all it takes is a simple adjustment to create a much deeper connection with another person. Today I’ll offer you some obvious-but-not-so-obvious ways to foster intimacy – whether you’re cooped up with another, or connecting digitally. In this episode, I’m also sharing some of the ways that I create a deep presence when I’m using video chat to communicate. Strategies you can always use that will come in handy as we social distance to slow the coronavirus pandemic. Simple stuff, with big results.

This week’s episode is a follow-up to last week’s episode about how to stay connected to yourself and others amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

LISTEN HERE:



A version of this post was originally posted on NeilSattin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

 

Photo: Screenshot

About Neil Sattin

Neil Sattin is the host of the popular podcast "Relationship Alive!" where he brings together many of the world's top minds to synthesize the best of what we know about how to sustain dynamic, thriving long-term relationships. As a relationship and couples coach, his approach integrates mind, body, heart, and spirit. Check out Relationship Alive, https://www.neilsattin.com, or find him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

