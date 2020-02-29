Relationship Alive! Your Questions Answered – More on Judgment and Grieving

—

It can be easy to avoid being judgmental with people that aren’t close to you, but what do you do when you feel yourself getting critical or testing the people with whom you’re the most vulnerable? How do you shift from judging back to connection? How do you deal with the pain that you might uncover when you own the fears at the heart of being judgmental? And what are some realistic expectations to have around the process of grieving? In this week’s episode, I answer YOUR questions as a followup to a few of our earlier episodes.

