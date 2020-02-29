Get Daily Email
Relationship Alive! Your Questions Answered – More on Judgment and Grieving

How do you deal with the pain that you might uncover when you own the fears at the heart of being judgmental?

It can be easy to avoid being judgmental with people that aren’t close to you, but what do you do when you feel yourself getting critical or testing the people with whom you’re the most vulnerable? How do you shift from judging back to connection? How do you deal with the pain that you might uncover when you own the fears at the heart of being judgmental? And what are some realistic expectations to have around the process of grieving? In this week’s episode, I answer YOUR questions as a followup to a few of our earlier episodes.

LISTEN HERE:


A version of this post was originally posted on NeilSattin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

 

Photo: Screenshot

About Neil Sattin

Neil Sattin is the host of the popular podcast "Relationship Alive!" where he brings together many of the world's top minds to synthesize the best of what we know about how to sustain dynamic, thriving long-term relationships. As a relationship and couples coach, his approach integrates mind, body, heart, and spirit. Check out Relationship Alive, https://www.neilsattin.com, or find him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

