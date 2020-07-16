Relationship Done Differently [PODCAST]

By

This week I am joined by my lovely enjoyable other, Brendon Watt.

We discuss why you should never be needy in a relationship, how to start giving yourself permission to be vulnerable and start receiving more, and why having gratitude for everything that happens in your life is a complete game-changer.

On today’s podcast:

Be willing to be intimate with yourself

Don’t be needy

Give yourself permission to be vulnerable

Never give yourself up for someone else

Let go of the wrongness of your past

Start having gratitude for everything in your life

Links:

Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!

